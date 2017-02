Dustin Wayne Salmon, 33 of Rome, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly choked a 28 year-old woman to the point of her passing out.

Reports said that the victim also suffered bruising to her neck, as well as bite marks on her back.

Reports added that a child under the age of 18 years old was present at the time of the attack.

Salmon is charged with aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children.