Rome Man Charged with Harassing and Injuring Woman

Matthew Ryan Kempf, 38 of Rome, was arrested on Tuesday after harassing and injuring a 39 year-old woman.

Reports stated that Kempf told the victim that ”I should have smashed your f**** skull in with that TV when I had the chance.”

Reports added that he also sent harassing threats to victim via text over a period of time.

Police also stated that a physical altercation with victim resulted in a red mark to her arm

Kempf is charged with simple battery, terroristic threats and acts, and harassing communications.