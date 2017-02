Justin Cody Overby, 23 of Rome, was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of attacking a 22 year-old Calhoun woman at a home on Flannery Street.

Reports stated that Overby fired a gun at the ground multiple times, which placed the victim in fear of being injured.

Reports added that two small children were witnessed the assault.

Overby  is charged with reckless conduct, simple assault and cruelty to children.