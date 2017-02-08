Rome Man Arrested for Stealing Man’s Wood and Trailer

Andrew Lawrence Wood, 45 of Rome, was arrested this week after he was accused of stealing a logging trailer valued at $10,000.

Reports stated that the 1972 logging trailer was taken from the Citgo gas station on Alabama Highway back on January 27 of this year. They added that he was identified though a video surveillance camera.

Police said that the trailer was carrying another person’s wood valued at $800 at the time of the theft.

Wood is charged with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking and probation violation.