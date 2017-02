Antwaun Terrance Dozier, 27 of Rome was arrested on Monday after he allegedly hit a woman in the face at a home on Darlington Way. Reports then said that Dozier pushed the woman’s head backwards with the palm of his hand.

The victim also said that Dozier kicked a hole in the front door of the home.

Police added that the altercation occurred in front of an 11 year old child.

Dozier is charged with criminal trespass, cruelty to children, and simple battery.