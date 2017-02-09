Rome Man Arrested for Beating Woman at Local Motel

Joshua Wayne York, 33 of Rome, was arrested at the Fairbridge Inn Wednesday after he allegedly attacked a 31 year-old woman.
Reports stated that York “violently repeatedly striking and chasing the victim”.
York is charged with simple battery.
