Ernest Isaac Smith, 42 of Rome, was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman then demanded she give him her money at a location on Wilkerson Road near Edwards Street.

Reports stated that a 5 year-old child witnessed the armed robbery occur.

Reports added that Smith was also wanted on a warrant from January 26 for cocaine possession.

Smith is charged with robbery, theft by taking, cruelty to children and probation violation.