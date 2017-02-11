Rome Man Arrested After Physical Altercation at Burger King

Richard Todd Crabtree, 43 of Rome, was arrested at the West Rome Burger King this week after he shoved a 29 year-old man in an aggressive manner.
Report stated that Crabtree used both hands to shove the victim.
Crabtree is charged with battery.
