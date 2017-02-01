Rome Man Arrested After Firing Gun During Fight, Found with Drugs

Jacquan Dominigue Brock, 21 of Rome, was arrested on Tuesday after an altercation with a woman at a home on Elliot Drive.

Reports said that Brock pulled out a .22 caliber handgun and fired the weapon in front of a 2 year-old child.

Police stated that when they arrived on scene they found the gun and suspected methamphetamine in a quantity greater than personal usage. They said they also found scales and marijuana.

Reports added that the “offender was told by victim she was going to 911. The offender then told the victim to give him the phone. The victim then handed the phone over not wanting to fight anymore though offenders coercion. Offender was found with the victim’s phone”

Brock is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, cruelty to children and interference with 911 call.