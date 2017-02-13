Rome Man Arrested After Calling Woman Vulgar Names in her Yard

Gary Lawson Jr, 25 of Rome, was arrested on Sunday on numerous charges after police was called to a home on Nan Lee Drive. Reports stated that Lawson was allegedly stalking a woman while standing in her yard calling her a “whore” along with other obscene names as neighbors watched.

Reports added that while being questioned by police Lawson said that he had not lived in the location on drivers licenses years, as well as admitting to possessing drugs and drug related objects.

Lawson is charged with stalking, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, window tint violation, not applying for a new license within 60 days of address change, and probation violation.