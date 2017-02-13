Rome Man Arrested After Assaulting Two Police Officers

Justin Berry King, 27 of Rome, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly attacked a police officer with his car.

Reports stated that King was pulled over on Branham Avenue for operating a motor vehicle without insurance and a suspended registration. Reports added that while being questioned King attempted to drag the officer down the road with the vehicle.

Another officer stated that they suffered a head injury in the process of the attack.

A search of King uncovered a schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana and drug related objects.

King is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, three counts of obstruction, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana, pills not in original container, simple battery on a police officer, driving without insurance and driving with invalid registration.