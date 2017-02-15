Rome Man Accused of Attacking Two People, Severely Injuring One

Zachary Bo Thacker, 29 of Rome, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly severely beating a woman at a home on Elliot Circle. Reports stated that the suspect hit and kicked the victim in the head and face knowing he had a head injury.

A second victim then attempted to dial 911 for help, but while on the telephone Thacker allegedly threw the phone in another’s yard before attacking them.

Thacker is charged with two counts of battery, battery under the family violence act, aggravated assault and obstructing a person making a emergency call.