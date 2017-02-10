Rome Felon Found with Drugs and Gun near School

Kevin Von Clifton , 26 of Rome, was arrested Thursday on Dodd Blvd after he was found with a high powered rifle and numerous drugs while being a convicted felon near an elementary school.

Reports said that he was found with marijuana in multiple bags and suspected Xanax and Hydrocodone tablets.

Clifton Is charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana within a 1,000 feet fo a school, possession of a concealed weapon without a license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drugs not in original container and possession of marijuana