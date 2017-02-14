Rome Couple Leaves Children at Home Alone While They Commit Burglary

A Rome couple, Adam Tywon Stephens, 27, and Jelisa Crystal Stephens, 25, are facing numerous charges including burglary and child cruelty.

Reports stated that the couple left three children, ages 6, 2 and 1 years-old home alone while they went and burglarized SIPP Rome Motor Sales.

Police said that they found Adam Stephens inside the business after hours attempting to steal a car while Jelisa Stephens waited outside for him.

Both attempted to resist arrest according to officers.

Reports added that it was then discovered that the children had been left home alone. Police said that when they arrived they found the children with no adequate food, with the door open and exposed to the elements. They added that the children was not properly clothed and did not have bedding.

A search of the home also uncovered marijuana within reach of the children

Adam Stephens is charged with felony burglary, theft by taking and seven felony counts of obstruction.

Jelisa Stephens is charged with felony obstruction of an officer and burglary. She also is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Both are also charged with three counts of child cruelty, reckless conduct, and possession of marijuana.