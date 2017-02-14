Rome City Police Names Officer of the Year

The Rome Police Department honored PFC Brandon Pledger as its Officer of the Year on Monday.

Prior to joining the Rome Police Department in December 2014, he served in the U.S. Marines from 2004- 2013.

While this was Pledger’s first Officer of the Year award, this was not his first recognition since becoming a police officer.

He was named Officer of the Month three times last year, once for his role in saving a man’s life in a motorcycle accident last March.

He was also recognized for his role in a call in which a citizen was threatening people with a machete.

Last December he was recognized for going beyond his duty to help a homeless camp in West Rome.