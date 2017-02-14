Rome City Commission Approves Moving Recycling Center

Rome City Commissions agreed on Monday that they would like to move forward with the relocation of the recycling center to a new location on Lavender Drive.

The recycling center, if approved, would move from Watters Street in North Rome to the new location owned by Ira Levy.

Levy would lease the facility at 412 Lavender Drive to Rome and Floyd County for $3,300 a month. They municipalities would also pay an additional CPI adjustment in the base rent for each successive year.

The agreement was approved 7-1 with Commissioner Wendy Davis being the lone “no” vote.

The recommendation will now go to the Floyd County Commission for approval.