Reverend Pieter Marinus de Bruijn, Jr., age 64, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on February 6, 2017, after a two year battle with cancer.

A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 1 pm at South Broad United Methodist Church, 546 S. Broad Street, in Rome, Georgia, with Reverend Norv Havens and Dr. Ken Freshour officiating.

Reverend de Bruijn Jr. was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Pieter Marinus de Bruijn Sr. and Joan Donna de Bruijn in December 1952. Reverend de Bruijn married Mary P. de Bruijn on August 7, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reverend de Bruijn began his ministry with the United Methodist Church in the Rome-Carrollton District in 2000 and served at Lindale United Methodist Church, Mt. Berry United Methodist Church, and Shannon United Methodist Church. Reverend deBruijn was a 10 ½ year Navy Veteran and served in Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star Award, Navy Good Conduct Award, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Reverend de Bruijn is preceded in death by his father, Pieter Marinus de Bruijn Sr. who passed on February 18, 2016, after a battle with cancer at age 86.

Reverend de Bruijn is survived by his wife Mary P. de Bruijn, his two children, daughter Annalyse Maria de Bruijn and son Pieter Marinus de Bruijn III, as well as his mother, Joan Donna de Bruijn and three siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local church or charity.

The de Bruijn family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at both the Cancer Treatment Center of America, Newnan, Georgia, and Amedisys Hospice Care in Kennesaw, Georgia.