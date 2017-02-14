Pull Up Your Heart for Seniors Annual Pull Up Drive

The Senior Promotions Council under the authority of the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department is requesting the community’s support for the Community Closet program. The Community Closet provides incontinence supplies for seniors primarily in Floyd County who would otherwise not have these essential supplies to protect their independence and dignity. Since opening in 2015, the closet averages serving 50 families per month.

The closet depends on the community’s support to stock the closet with adult pull-ups in sizes L & XL and provide donations so we may purchase consumer’s needs at bulk prices.

Senior Promotions Council Chair, Bob Rudert said: “One of the most frequent comments we hear about our Community Closet program by people receiving items is: ‘it gives me some dignity’. Many people who use these items are able to go out in the community and/or interact more with family.”

The Pull Up Your Heart for Seniors drive accepts donations at year round at the Charles C. Parker Community Center and contributions can be made payable to Rome -Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority with closet in the memo line. Our partners: Riverwood Senior Living, Renaissance Marquis, Winthrop Court, and Brookdale will accept donations February 13th – 18th.

Community members in need of supplies may call 706.252.6427 to enroll in the program.