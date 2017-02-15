PRATT & WHITNEY TO CREATE MORE THAN 500 JOBS IN MUSCOGEE COUNTY

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that Pratt & Whitney, a designer and manufacturer of service aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, will create more than 500 jobs and invest $386 million to expand its Columbus facility over the next five years.

“Pratt & Whitney has maintained a presence in Muscogee County since 1984 and this latest expansion speaks to Georgia’s support for our robust aerospace industry,” said Deal. “Georgia’s pro-business structural framework and deep talent pool help to retain industry leaders such as Pratt & Whitney. By adding these new high-quality manufacturing jobs, Pratt & Whitney is making a significant investment in the Columbus community and we look forward to strengthening this longstanding partnership as the company continues to grow.”

The newly created jobs will include positions in administration, supervisory and technical support, production and maintenance.

“We’re investing heavily in our Columbus business to support the increased production and services planned for our F135 and GTF engines,” said Chris Calio, president, Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines. “This investment will ensure we have the appropriate infrastructure, tooling and trained workforce in place to provide the best products and services to our customers worldwide. The tremendous support we receive from the community and state have contributed to our success in Georgia.”

Pratt & Whitney employs 34,000 individuals and supplies more than 11,000 customers worldwide. The company currently employs more than 1,200 associates at the Columbus facility.

“With today’s announcement of new investment of $386 million and 500 new employees, Pratt & Whitney builds on its role as one of our region’s largest and most important companies employing hundreds of our residents in well-paying jobs,” said City of Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson. “As importantly, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep them growing in our community for decades to come.”

“The Development Authority has worked with Pratt & Whitney on several expansions over the last three decades, including one just last year,” said Russ Carreker, chairman of the Columbus Development Authority. “This major addition associated with the new Gear Turbo Fan engine work here at their Columbus operations proves the company is committed to our community for years to come and for that we are extremely grateful.”

“Workforce development is TCSG’s primary mission, and we couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Pratt & Whitney to ensure this great company continues to have a workforce that meets their world-class standards,” said Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Gretchen Corbin. “The opportunity to provide training resources through Columbus Technical College and our Quick Start arm is a result of the outstanding economic development partnerships we have here in Georgia.”

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Director of Existing Industry & Regional Recruitment Lindsay Martin and Project Manager Candice Scott represented the Global Commerce division in partnership with TCSG, Georgia Quick Start, the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus Development Authority.

“The expansion of Pratt & Whitney further validates Georgia’s position at the forefront of the aerospace industry,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia offers aerospace companies a top-ranked aerospace engineering education program, connectivity to markets around the world and access to emerging technologies. The growth of our existing industries is the backbone of strong communities and an even stronger state economy. We look forward to working with Pratt & Whitney as they continue to grow in Muscogee County.”