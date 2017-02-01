Police Think Remains Found are those of Misisng Rome Man

It appears that remains of a missing Floyd County man has been found in Whitfield County.

Whitfield County Sheriff’s officials sais that they do not suspect foul play was involved In the death of Gary Fingerle, 59, of Rome.

Fingerle was last seen by family on Oct. 29 at the Wings Over North Georgia air show.

According to a news release from Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood, the remains were found Sunday in a wilderness area off Gordon Springs Road, about 3.5 miles from where the truck was spotted.

Investigators have obtained some of Fingerle’s dental records and have sent them to the GBI crime lab to help confirm the identification.

Rome Police have confirmed that officials in Walker County discovered the truck of a missing 59 year-old man from Floyd County. Reports stated that the truck of Gary Fingerle was found near a hiking trail in Walker County. They added that Fingerle was nowhere to be found.

His truck was found Friday night near the Chickamauga Trail off GA between Villanow and LaFayette.

Fingerle has not been seen by family members since Oct. 29.

Rome Police has asked for the community’s help in identifying Gary Wayne Fingerle, Police state that Fingerle is described as a white male, about 5’8″ tall, 170 lbs, with short gray hair and Hazel eyes. He was last seen at the airshow at Russell Field in Rome, GA on 10/29/2016.

Police added that he is known to have seizures when not taking his medication.

It is unknown what he is wearing. He drives a large red Dodge Ram Pickup truck with “Five Brother’s Lawn Service” on both sides.

Any contact, please notify the Rome Police Dept. at 706-238-5111 or Capt. Willingham at 706-290-3126.