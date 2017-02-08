No Tag Light Lands Woman in Jail on Drug and Other Charges

Mandy Renee Young, 24 of Rome, was arrested on drug and other charges after she was pulled over at Sylvan at Old Dalton Road for driving without a tag light.

Reports stated that while pulled over the driver discovered Young also did not have insurance and an incorrect tag had been placed on the vehicle. A search of Young was also conducted and marijuana was found in her possession.

Young is charged with concealing the identity of a vehicle, driving without insurance, no tag light and possession of marijuana.