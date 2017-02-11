Murder Suicide Reported in Calhoun

A murder suicide was reported at the Calhoun Tobacco and Food Mart late Friday night. Reports stated that police were called to the scene following a domestic dispute that turned deadly at the store on Highway 41. Officers said that a store clerk was shot by a man, who was later identified as 20 year-old Victor Andrews Pacheco of Pomona, California.

According to police after the female clerk was shot the man ran around the store and then another shot was fired.

Offices said that when they arrived on scene they found a second female, identified as 18 year-old Valerie Castillo of Los Angeles, California, laying behind the counter unresponsive.

The clerk was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and side and was transported to Hamilton Medical Center.

A search of the area ended when they found Pacheco dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.