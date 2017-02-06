Ms. Susan Ann Eaves, age 69, of Cedartown, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017. She was born on July 9, 1947 in Cedartown. She was the daughter of the late Herbert B. “Buck” and Gladys E. Heath Eaves.

Ms. Eaves is survived by her sisters and brother-in-laws, Betty Jean Chafin (Jimmy), Linda Faye Pope, Vickie Pegg (Joe) and Shenia Wester; brother, David Eaves and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral arrangements for Ms. Susan Ann Eaves will be conducted on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the Chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Jerome Heath officiating. Interment will follow in the New Harmony Baptist Church cemetery.

The family of Ms. Eaves will receive family and friends on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from six o’clock in the evening until eight o’clock in evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jeremi Wester, Ken Kimsey, Zach Pope, Tony Cushing, Cody Cushing and Kenneth Kimsey.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Susan Ann Eaves.