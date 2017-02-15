Mrs. Shirley Ann Hutchins, age 69, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Hutchins was born in Rome, Georgia on June 26, 1947, daughter of the late Jerry Monroe Riordan, Sr. and the late Odessa Steed Riordan. She was also preceded in death by a son, Oliver Dwayne Hutchins, and by two brothers, Junior Riordan and Wayne Riordan. Mrs. Hutchins worked in food service for many years at K-Mart on Shorter Avenue where she was manager of the cafeteria, in the cafeteria at Kroger and for the Rome City Schools in the cafeteria. She also worked at Floyd College which is now Georgia Highlands College in Auxiliary Services. Mrs. Hutchins was a long-time member of Vann’s Valley Baptist Church and was currently a member of the Wax Baptist Church. She was also a former member of the Modern Woodmen of America.

Survivors include her husband, Oliver Delano Hutchins, to whom she was married on January 4, 1963; two daughters, Sherry Ward and her husband, Jon, Maiden, NC, and Lisa Garrett and her husband, Jim, Silver Creek; grandchildren, Beth Crane and her husband, Nick, NC, Courtney Witherspoon, NC, Robert Smith Holder, Lindale, Noelle Blankenship and her husband, Nic, CA; James Garrett and his wife, Tasha, Lindale, and Jeremy Garrett, Lindale; great grandchildren, Camdyn Skye Crane, Hayden Rose Crane and Amariah Faith Witherspoon, all of NC, Zoey Garrett, James Garrett, III, Noah Garrett and Joshua Garrett, all of Lindale; three sisters, Glenda Payne, Nancy Burchett and Sue Hurley; a brother, Ricky Riordan; nieces and nephews; family cat, Onyx aka “Boo Boo” and “Kitty Cat”.

The family will hold a memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 6:30pm at the Wax Baptist Church. The Rev. Ted Fuller and the Rev. Richard McGinnis will officiate.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 4:30pm until the service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mrs. Hutchins’ memory to Wax Baptist Church, 1771 Wax Road, Silver Creek, GA 30173.

