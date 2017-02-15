Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Garrett Clark, age 84, of Rome, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Clark was born in Floyd County on October 28, 1932, daughter of the late Rev. Emmett Montgomery Garrett and the late Odessa Riggins Garrett Galloway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Julian Clark in 2006, by a sister, Janice Bunch, and by 3 brothers, Glen, Stanley, and Lowery Garrett. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Loan Officer with Rome Bank & Trust for a number of years. She was a member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Robin Clark Ayers, and her husband, Mark, Rome; 2 sons, Ray Clark, and his wife, Bonnie, Snellville, and Ralph D. Clark, and his wife, Tonya, Rome; 7 grandchildren, Katy Wright, and her husband, Judd, Ft. Myers, FL, Karen Krueger, and her husband, Scott, Tucker, Kristen Parker, and her husband, Brad, Marietta, D. J. McCary, and his wife, Brittany, Litchfield Park, AZ, Jeremy Clark, and his wife, Jennifer, Armuchee, Jesse Clark, and his wife, Ansley, Rome, and Julie Richards, and her husband, Neal, Kingston; a sister, Shirley Rickett, and her husband, Charles, Calhoun; 10 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 2pm at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church with Dr. Talmadge Barnes and the Rev. Chris Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church on Friday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Jeremy Clark, Jesse Clark, D. J. McCary, Brent Garrett, Neal Richards, and Garrett Perdue.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.