Mrs. Mable Yarbrough Cox, age 86, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Cox was born in Armuchee, GA on August 20, 1930, daughter of the late Edgar A. Yarbrough and Annie L. Rush Yarbrough. She married Norris David Cox, Sr. on March 11, 1951, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2002. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as Switchboard Operator at Floyd Medical Center for many years. Mrs. Cox was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Cox Ely, and her husband, Jerry, Rome; 2 sons, David Cox, and his wife, Glenda, Rome, and Kenneth Cox, and his wife, Pat, Resaca; 5 grandchildren, Jason Cox, and his wife, Brook, Armuchee, Judson Cox, and his wife, Stephanie, Lindale, Kendra Latta, and her husband, Grant, Trion, Ches Ely, and his wife, Maria, Rome, and Hannah Decker, and her husband, Clint, Rome; 8 great grandchildren, Chase, Ridge, and Ally Cox, all of Armuchee, Jaxon Croy and Ellie Cox, both of Lindale, Elijah and Micah Ely, both of Rome, and Josh Decker, Centre, AL; a sister, Betty Wiseman, Rome; a brother, Glenn Yarbrough, Marietta; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with her Pastor, the Rev. David Howard officiating and with family members sharing. Interment services will follow on Monday, February 13, 2017, at 1pm in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until 3:30pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Judson Cox, Jason Cox, Ridge Cox, Jaxon Croy, Grant Latta, Clint Decker, Jerry Ely, Ches Ely, and Chuck Adams.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Winthrop Manor for the care of Mrs. Cox. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zambia, Africa Emmanuel Farms and to Bill Landers Family Caribbean Ministries, Eleuthera. Please remit donations to Marcia Ely, 120 Canard Road, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.