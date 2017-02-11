Mrs. Denise Lynn Haggard, age 61, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Haggard was born in Ft. Rucker, AL on November 23, 1955, daughter of the late Edward J. Knoebel and the late Darlo Bjordal Knoebel. She was an employee of the Rome City School System as a lunchroom worker at Elm Street School. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Haggard.

Survivors include her companion, Todd Chamblee; a daughter, Angel Gaylor, Aransas Pass, TX; a son, Kenneth Gaylor, Adairsville; 3 brothers, Eddie Guy Knoebel, John Knoebel, and Lee Knoebel; 3 sisters, Sandi, Kenya, and Tenya Knoebel; grandchildren, Corrie Harris, Brittany Gaylor, and T. J. Miles; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Brayden Bailey; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with Mrs. Haggard’s wishes, she was cremated and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

