Mrs. Arlene Magdalen Havrilek Blackmon, age 77, of Rome, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Blackmon was born in Cleveland, OH on June 4, 1939, daughter of the late John Havrilek and Helen Balsitis Havrilek. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Brown. After working for a number of years with Enloe Drugs and B. E. A. A. Country Club, she retired from Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital here in Rome. She was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Frank Blackmon, to whom she was married on September 15, 1973; a son, David Keith Martin, Rome; 3 daughters, Lynn Tolbert, Elissa Young, and LuGina Brown, all of Rome; a sister, Linda Duncan, Anaheim, CA; her twin brother, John Havrilek, Bellflower, CA; 5 grandchildren, Chrisha Jenkins, and her husband, Chris, Rome, Joseph Fife, and his wife, Joanna, Rome, Amy Green, and her husband, Chris, Powder Springs, Deanna New, and her husband, Jeremy, Chickamauga, and Andrew Martin, and his wife, Rachael, Cartersville; 9 great grandchildren, Lexington, Addison, and Boston Jenkins, all of Rome, Dylan and Brayden Green, both of Powder Springs, Kennedy and Campbell New, both of Chickamauga, and J. P. and Rosalie Fife, both of Rome; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Deacon Stuart Neslin officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

