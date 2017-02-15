Mr. Wallace Bell Worthington, age 88, of Aragon, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Worthington was born in the Flint Hill Community in Floyd County, Georgia on July 4, 1928, son of the late James Foster Worthington and the late Margie Lou Wallace Worthington. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Morris Worthington, and by a sister, Marie Willis. Mr. Worthington was a graduate of Taylorsville High School in 1945 and was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War being discharged with the rank of Corporal. He was a mason for over 65 years and was a member of the John W. Akin Masonic Lodge in Taylorsville. Mr. Worthington served as a Justice of the Peace for the Howell District for many years. Prior to retirement, he worked for 31 years at Inland Container. He was an avid gardener.

Mr. Worthington was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church in Cartersville. He served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. Mr. Worthington received a certificate from Mercer University for Christian Education.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Lee McEntyre Worthington, to whom he was married on June 2, 1954; four children, Steve Worthington and his wife, Becky, Baxley, Amy Worthington, Aragon, Lowell Worthington and his wife, Risa, Cartersville, and Kelly Smith and her husband, Greg, Ft. Oglethorpe; grandchildren, Daniel Worthington and his wife, Jamie, Baxley, Rev. Philip Worthington and his wife, Lucy, Baxley, Lindsay Miller and her husband, Nathan, Baxley, Tyler Worthington and his fiance’ Vanessa, Smyrna, Kyle Worthington, Cartersville, Thomas Smith, Marietta and Brandon Smith, Ft. Oglethorpe; seven great grandchildren; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Michael Tutterow, the Rev. Philip Worthington and the Rev. Trent McEntyre officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery near Kingston with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 2:30pm.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Baptist Church Youth Ministry, 1070 Douthit Ferry Road, Cartersville, GA 30120.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.