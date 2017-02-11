Mr. Kirk Douglas Morgan, age 65, of Rome, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 in a local hospital.

Mr. Morgan was born in Rome, GA on March 22, 1951, son of the late Roy Charles Morgan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sherry Reeves Morgan, and by a sister, Sandra. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with I. T. T. Lester for a number of years. Mr. Morgan was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his 2 daughters, Holly Morgan Henry, and her husband, Eric, Calhoun, and Heather Morgan Hightower, and her husband, Steven, Rome; 5 grandchildren, Jordan Burke, Kristen Burke, and Morgan Champagne, and her husband, Thomas, all of Calhoun, and Addison and Tanner Hightower, both of Rome; 4 great grandchildren, Makinleigh Spires, Kairi Champagne, Xander Champagne, and Scarlett Buffington, all of Calhoun; a sister, Brenda Boord, Rome; a brother, Arthur “Bunky” Morgan, Laurel, Ohio; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jody Hagerty officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Eric Henry, Steven Hightower, Lesley Reeves, Lawrence Morgan, Harold Crowe, Larry Walker, and Bunky Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Navigators, 255 W. 5th Street, Suite 300, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.