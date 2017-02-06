Mr. Johnny William Youngblood, age 69, of Cedartown, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2017. He was born on September 5, 1947. He was the son of the late John F. and Mary Lou Blythe Youngblood.

Mr. Youngblood is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Bobbie Youngblood, and Chad Youngblood; grandchildren, Taylor Youngblood, Makenzy Youngblood, and Trevor Spinks; sister, Mary Johnson; brother-in-law, Frank Hondett.

Mr. Youngblood is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dot Willingham, and Sara Brock Hondett; brothers-in-law, Monroe Johnson, “Pud” Willingham, and Clark Brock.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Johnny W. Youngblood will be conducted on Tuesday February 7, 2017 at 2:00 in the afternoon at Faith Baptist Church with Rev. Earl Partain and Rev. Danny Tucker officiating. Mr. Youngblood will lie in state at the church for an hour before the service. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery with Rev. Tony Shubert officiating.

The family of Mr. Youngblood will receive family and friends on Monday February 6, 2017 from six o’clock to eight o’clock in the evening at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Scott Brock, David Willingham, Rodney Johnson, John Pilgrim, Tom McClure, and Adam Willingham.

The following gentlemen will serve as honorary pallbearers: Greg Swafford, Randy Stephens, along with the City of Cedartown’s Fire Department.

