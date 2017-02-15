Mr. John Wesley (J. W.) Moore, age 80, of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, in a Calhoun nursing facility following an extended illness.

Mr. Moore was born in Floyd County, April 5, 1936, son of the late Edgar Moore and the late Cullie Blankenship Moore. He was a retired machine operator at Rome’s General Electric Plant. While working at G. E., he also worked at the S. & H. Supermarket in Adairsville. After his retirement, he owned and operated ABC Camper Repair. He was a veteran having served in the United States Army and was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Wade Moore, by a sister, Shirley Rudisill and by his brothers, Lex, Junior, Pat and Doug Moore.

Survivors include his wife, the former Marguerite Parris, to whom he was married July 21, 1956; 2 daughters, Wanda Paris, and her husband, Danny, Cedartown and Gail Wright, Plainville; a sister, Carol Cagle, and her husband, Phillip, Plainville; 3 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. Mr. Dean Wright and Mr. Marvin McCullough will officiate and his granddaughter, Mrs. Candi McCreary, will give the eulogy. Interment will follow in the East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until 2pm. At other hours, the family may be contacted at each of their respective residences.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Marvin McCullough, Tony Wright, Tim Hayes, Tony Moore, Randy Moore, Brandon Knight, and Jerry Hufstetler.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.