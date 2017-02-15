Mr. Jesse Floyd Parker, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Mr. Parker was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on February 11, 1941, son of the late Glen Parker and the late Alfie Butler Parker. He was also preceded in death by six siblings. Mr. Parker was employed many years with Trend Mills here in Rome during the 1980’s. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Vivian Rose Gladden Parker; his sons, Raymond Kelley (Janiece), Rome and Mitchell Parker (Sigrid), Rome; a daughter, Vickie Russell Craig, Aragon; his grandchildren, Christopher, Zackery and Matthew Russell, Andrea and Melissa Kelley, Sophia and Dorian Parker; one great-granddaughter, Lexie Russell; sisters, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2017, at 1pm at Rome Memorial Park. Pastor Joe Palmer will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.