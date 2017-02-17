Mr. Allen “Al” J. McNitt, 88, of Cartersville, died Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Woodstock Nursing & Rehab. He was born in Norwich, New York on March 1, 1928, the son of the late Allen E. McNitt and Ethel Crandal McNitt.

Mr. McNitt was a member of Salvation Army on Felton Road and was retired from Liberty National Life Insurance. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a volunteer and Chaplain at Cartersville Medical Center. He conducted a healing service at the Salvation Army two times per month. He was a member of the Senior Friends and Pump House Players and active in American Legion Carl Boyd Post 42. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents is a son, Bradford McNitt and a sister, Rita Tait.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Loretta McNitt of Cartersville; his daughter, Kimberly Tanasczuck of Ontario, Canada; sons, Gary McNitt and wife, Mary Lou of Ontario, Canada and Phillip McNitt and wife, Robbi of Cartersville; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; along with a sister, Norma Trichler of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services with The Reverend Scott Lyles and The Reverend Charlie Marus officiating. An inurnment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Salvation Army in memory of Allen.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Allen McNitt; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share memories or to leave a condolence message.