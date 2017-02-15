Mohawk Earns “Top Employer” Status

Mohawk Industries has been honored by the Top Employer Institute as a “Top Employer” in the Americas group.

The accolade recognizes the company for creating a great work environment for employees. Mohawk is the first and only flooring manufacturer to earn the status in the Americas group.

Based in The Netherlands, the Top Employer Institute is a global enterprise that conducts an objective certification process, beginning with a best practices survey that covers 600 HR topics to assess candidates on international standards including the following criteria:

Talent strategy

Workforce planning

On-boarding

Learning and development

Performance management

Leadership development

Career and succession management

Compensation and benefits

Culture

“We are honored to be recognized by the Top Employer Institute and are proud to earn this certification that highlights our commitment to employees,” Mohawk Sr. Director of Talent Acquisition Paul White said. “An integral part of our culture at Mohawk is maintaining a safe, fair and respectful workplace where employees have opportunities to take advantage of learning opportunities and wellness programs.”

Thus far, the Top Employer Institute has certified approximately 1200 companies in 116 countries.

Community involvement, world-class safety standards, award-winning training, customizable benefits packages and a nationally recognized apprenticeship program are all part of Mohawk’s holistic value proposition for employees, which recently led to Forbes rating Mohawk as the top flooring manufacturer on the magazine’s annual list of America’s Best Large Employers.