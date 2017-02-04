McHenry children donate pennies for children impacted by fires in Gatlinburg

Young children at McHenry Primary School learned how quickly their pennies can add up to significant sums of money as they opened their hearts to help other children in need. McHenry children brought their pennies to school to help school children in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge area who were impacted by the wildfires that ravaged that part of Tennessee a few months ago.

McHenry teachers and staff heard of schools that had been burned and that children had lost school supplies and many of their personal possessions so they wanted to do what they could to help. A penny drop campaign was organized at the school and the children brought their pennies and loose change to send to Tennessee. “The children were just wonderful and it was great to see them excited about helping our neighbors in Tennessee,” commented Jenni Cunningham, principal at McHenry Primary. “It was inspirational to see them come in each day, drop their change in the collection jar and track the success of their efforts.”

The children raised $236.16 that will be forwarded to the school system in Tennessee serving the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge communities. “This money will help fellow students in Tennessee recover some of the lost items from the fire,” added Cunningham. “I am so proud of our McHenry children’s efforts!”

Anyone wishing to help the schools in Sevier County, Tennessee may send monetary donations to Sevier County Schools, 226 Cedar Street, Sevierville, Tennessee 37862. The funds will be distributed by the school system to children impacted by the fires. Donations may be directed to assist a particular school.