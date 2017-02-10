Man Wanted for Guitar Theft Found with Drugs Packaged for Resale

Joseph Albert Lindsey, Jr, 27 of Chickamauga, was arrested for numerous drug charges in Rome Thursday after the execution of an arrest warrant at a one on 3rd Street in Shannon.

Reports said that police found a quantity of methamphetamine, as well as packaging materials.

Police said that Lindsey was wanted for stealing a Takmine guitar from a home on Swan Pointe Drive back on January 14th of this year.

Lindsey is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, theft by taking, and three counts of probation violation.