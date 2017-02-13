Man Arrested for Starting Riot, Attacking Several Officers in Floyd County Jail

Jerome Lamar Milner, 37 of Marietta, an inmate at the Floyd County Jail, is facing additional charges after he allegedly started a riot in the jail and attacking numerous officers.

Reports stated that Little broke an oxygen sensor on a blood pressure machine. They added that he then started a fight with five officers, punching one in the nose and another on the leg.

Little is charged with five counts of obstruction of law enforcement, two counts of battery on a police officer, rioting in a penal institution and interference with government property.