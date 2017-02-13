Man Arrested for Church Thefts

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office investigators have continued to pursue all leads concerning the church thefts, in doing so, another suspect has been arrested. On February 9, 2017 Markus Tibbett, 22, of Albertville was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal mischief. Tibbett has also been charged with theft of property in relation to another case. This arrest comes after the January 3rd arrests of Anthony Collins and James Edward Barron, who were charged with committing thefts against local churches last month. This investigation continues and more charges are possible.

Sheriff Harris states “I am proud of our investigators and deputies for their persistence and hard work to conduct a thorough investigation into each and every case that they handle.”