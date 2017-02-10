Luciana Philyaw, Coosa Valley News Person of the Week

510 Avenue A
Luciana Philyaw is still fairly new to northwest Georgia. Listen as Luciana explains her journey from North Carolina to Rome, as well as her passion for helping families and her devotion to her husband and four children.
