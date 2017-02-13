Local Rome Churches Combine

After months of prayer and discussions regarding the shared vision of our common missions to see Christ’s love poured out onto the world and shared throughout our community, the former Connect City Church Rome branch and the Church at Rome have officially joined forces by combining our efforts to see people transformed into disciples for Jesus and to see our part of the world become a better place because of the love, joy, grace and mercy that followers of Jesus bring into their circles of influence.

To God Be the Glory!

The Church at Rome meets at 246 North 5th Ave in downtown Rome.

We have two gatherings each week that offer a time of Praise and Worship, Communion, and Bible Teaching. We gather on Sundays at 9:30 am (Acapella) and 11:00 am (Worship Band).

Community is very important to us. We meet as small groups on various days throughout the week to strengthen each other and to better minister to our neighbors and friends.

Additionally, each week, we partner with many local organizations, nonprofits and our school systems to provide volunteer manpower and support. We serve in various capacities, offering a listening ear, a hot meal or a cool drink of water while pointing the members of our community to the Great Hope that will sustain them.