Lindale Man Leaves Injured Sister on Side of the Road After Wreck

Joseph Gage Presley, 22 of Lindale, was arrested on Monday after he allegedly left his sister on the side of the road with a head injury.

Reports stated that the suspect and his 21 year-old sister was involved in an accident on Booze Mountain Road Sunday. Police added that after the wreck Presley left his sister on the side of the road with a large laceration to her head and left the scene before emergency responders could arrive.

Presley is charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury, failure to maintain lane, open container, serious injury by vehicle and too fast for conditions.