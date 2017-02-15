Lady Hawks Sweet North Georgia

The Lady Hawks bounced back from a tough weekend with a two game sweep of No. 8 North Georgia Tuesday afternoon, taking the opening 4-3 in eight innings and winning the finale 4-1.

Shorter improves to 6-4 on the season with the wins; while the Night Hawks move to 10-4 overall.

The Lady Hawks got on the board first, scoring one run in the first inning, as Ericka Bynum came in on an error by the left fielder. But, UNG answered in their next at bat with a run of their own, before taking the lead, 3-1, in the fifth on a two-run homer from Stephanie Hartness.

From there, Shorter rallied, tying the game in the sixth on a part of runs. First as Dani Lukas brought tin Kameron Carter on a pinch hit single. Then as Carson Carriker tallied a single to the shortstop, plating Taylor Martin ; who returned to the game to run for Lukas.

Carriker and Martin then teamed up in the eighth to earn the win for the Lady Hawks. With the game in extra innings, the tiebreaker rule was implemented, putting Martin on second. With one out Carriker notched her third hit of the game – a single up the middle – to give Shorter the win 4-3.

Kalei Clark earned the win for Shorter, her third of the season, in relief of Hannah Draper . Through 3.2 innings of work, Clark held the Night Hawks scoreless on three hits with three strikeouts. Draper lasted 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Carriker led the effort with three hits, while Tiffany Holland added two.

In game two, the Lady Hawks once again took the lead in the first; this time scoring three runs on four hits. Holland reach base on an error to lead things off, and stole second, before coming in on a single up the middle from Bynum. Carter followed with her second homerun of the year, to left center, to make it a 3-0 game.

North Georgia’s lone run came in the second as Kaylyn Anthony scored on a wild pitch.

Shorter tacked on a fourth run in bottom of the inning on a double from Carter for the 4-1 final score.

Payton Lippert turned in a complete game, one hit performance, in the win; taking a no-hitter until the seventh when Alishia Frierson connected on a single through the right side with one out. Lippert finished the day with five strikeouts.

For the game, Carter, Peyton Barthel and Abi Valdes each finished with two hits.

The Lady Hawks will be back in action Thursday, February 16, when they welcome Miles to Alto Park. Game times for the doubleheader are set for 1:00pm and 3:00pm.