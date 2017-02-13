Kindergarten screening for Floyd County day is set for March 16

The Kindergarten Screening Day for the Class of 2030 in Floyd County Schools has been scheduled on Thursday, March 16, from 12:00 noon until 6:00 p.m . To be a part of this fall’s kindergarten class a child must be five-years-old on or before September 1, 2017. A registration packet is available at each primary and elementary school with kindergarten classes.

On the screening day, each child will participate in a screening to assess the child’s level of development. Parents and children should attend a screening at the school in their attendance area. The screening is for students not currently enrolled in the Georgia Pre-K program. If your child is participating in a Georgia Lottery funded Pre-K, forms have been sent to all Pre-K locations and made available to parents through those programs. Students in the Pre-K program have or will be screened for kindergarten while participating in the school or private daycare Pre-K program and will not be required to attend the screening.