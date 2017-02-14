Juveniles Arrested After Captured Burglarizing Home

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, on Sunday, February 12, 2017, a citizen noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked at a neighbor’s residence and witnessed persons removing property from the house.

After calling the owner and confirming no one had permission to be there, the authorities were notified. Deputies and Cedar Bluff police officers responded to the residence on County Road 58, and found two juveniles, a male and a female, with the stolen items in their vehicle.

The two suspects were charged with third degree burglary and transported to the Youth Detention Center in Anniston.