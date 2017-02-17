Judy Taylor and Will Enloe Join Floyd Healthcare Foundation

Judy Taylor has joined Floyd Healthcare Foundation as a grant writer, and Will Enloe has joined the Foundation as a Planned Giving Officer.

Taylor will research and identify funding sources to support the strategic priorities of Floyd and Polk Medical Centers and prepare grant applications.

She earned a Bachelor of business administration degree from Berry College.

Taylor is the owner and president of JCCI Resource Development Services, Inc., a firm that specializes in grant writing and evaluation services.

Enloe will focus on growing gifting to the Floyd Healthcare Foundation through estate planning and other deferred giving methods.

Enloe earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

Before coming to Floyd, he was the Senior Planned Giving Officer/Planned Giving Manager at Berry College.

Floyd Healthcare Foundation works to improve the health of our community by developing relationships and raising funds to build and support programs and services that meet identified needs and further our mission.