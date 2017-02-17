Joe Walton Momon, Sr., age 83, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017, in a local nursing home.

Mr. Momon was born in Rome, GA on June 19, 1933, son of the late Jess Momon and the late Emma Bennett Momon. He was a United States Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict Era and was discharged as a Staff Sgt. Mr. Momon graduated from Coosa Valley Tech as an Electrician. He retired from Inland Container after 40 years of service as a Supervisor. Joe was a member and Deacon of North Broad Baptist Church for 61 years, where he participated in teaching Sunday School and going on mission trips with the youth.

Survivors include his wife, Leslie Loraine Momon, to whom he was married 63 years; a son, Joe Momon, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Rome; 2 daughters, Jolene Hare and her husband, Dr. Lidelle Hare, of Cleveland, TN, and Brenda Barton of Cleveland, TN; grandchildren, Jessica Kenworthy and her husband, Damien, of Decatur, TN, Dr Joshua Hare and his wife, Ryan, of Dalton, GA, Dr. Justin Hare of Lexington, KY, Ashley Cooke and her husband, Rev. Collin Cooke, of Cleveland, TN, Whitney Stevison and her husband, Rev. Todd Stevison, of Cleveland, TN, and Cpl. Brett Barton of 29 Palms, CA; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Julian, Cooper, Adelaide and Nehemiah Kenworthy, Courtland, Bradley, Cash and Taylor Hare and Jude and Sully Cooke; a host of foster grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special nephew and niece; Dr. William Camp and Edith Camp Watson; sister-in-law, Marlene Shores and her husband, Tommy, of Silver Creek; brother-in-law, Robert Shiftlett and his wife, Patsy, of Armuchee; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at 4 pm at North Broad Baptist Church with the Rev. Micah Pritchett and the Rev. Collin Cooke officiating. A private interment will be held on Monday at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with just the immediate family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday at North Broad Baptist Church from 2pm until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residence.

Gentleman serving as pallbearers are as follows: Active; Dr. Lidelle Hare, Robert Shiftlett, Dr. Justin Hare, Damien Kenworthy, Cpl. Brett Barton, Rev. Todd Stevison, Robbie Momon and Rev. William Camp. Honorary: Deacons of North Broad Baptist Church and Mr. Momon’s Sunday School Class.

Flowers will be accepted or contributions in his name can be made to Georgia Chapter of Alzheimers Foundation or North Broad Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Henderson & sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements