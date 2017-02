Charlie Lowe, 56 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports stated he failed to register as a sex offender. Reports stated that a warrant for his arrest came after he was found living homeless. Reports stated that he was found living on a park bench next to O’Charley’s Restaurant.

Reports added that he was found living on the bench back on January 27th.

His last known address was North 5th Avenue.

Lowe is charged with failure to register as a sex offender.