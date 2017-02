A 17 year-old homeless Cave Spring man was jailed over the weekend for allegedly tattooing a minor.

Reports stated that Donald Henry Luther Whitehead was charged on Friday with tattooing a person under the age of 18 years.

Whitehead is charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree and misdemeanor charges of unlawful tattoo of the body of any person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct.