GHC Win Streak Snapped

The #2 Chargers travelled to Gordon State and came up with their first loss of the season 67-65 . GHC moved up in the NJCAA National poll on Tuesday to #2 in the Nation but that didn’t stop a determined Gordon State team from keeping the game close throughout the first half, GHC led at the half 32-28.

The teams traded baskets till mid way through the Second half when Gordon took 5 point lead with 7:36 to go . GHC cut the lead to 63-60 with 1:13 to go. GHC’s Ty Cockfield tied the game at 65 on two free throws. Gordon State turned over the ball and the Chargers had a shot in the paint to win 7 seconds left in regulation but missed the shot Gordon State took the ball down the court and won the game on a put back to end the Chargers win streak.

GHC was led by Kamar McKnight with 18 points, followed by Rico Bonds with 12 points. The Chargers (22-1), (9-1) in conference play returns to action on Saturday as they travel to South Georgia Tech. Tip off 3:00pm.